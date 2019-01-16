Government defeats no confidence motion

The Government has seen off a vote of no confidence that was called by Labour.

Theresa May's government won the vote of MPs by 325 votes to 306, a majority 19.

The vote was tabled by Jeremy Corbyn after the crushing defeat of the Prime Minister's Brexit deal on Tuesday.

After the result was called, Mrs May invited the leaders of opposition parties to meet with her tonight one-on-one in an attempt to build a Brexit consensus in parliament.

In her point of order to the Commons, the Prime Minister said the Government would continue to work to increase "prosperity, guarantee our security and to strengthen our union" after successful defending a no confidence motion.

She said: "I do not take this responsibility lightly and my Government will continue its work to increase our prosperity, guarantee our security and to strengthen our union.

"We will also continue to work to deliver on the solemn promise we made to the people of this country to deliver on the result of the referendum and leave the European Union."