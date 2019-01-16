- ITV Report
Government defeats no confidence motion
The Government has seen off a vote of no confidence that was called by Labour.
Theresa May's government won the vote of MPs by 325 votes to 306, a majority 19.
The vote was tabled by Jeremy Corbyn after the crushing defeat of the Prime Minister's Brexit deal on Tuesday.
After the result was called, Mrs May invited the leaders of opposition parties to meet with her tonight one-on-one in an attempt to build a Brexit consensus in parliament.
In her point of order to the Commons, the Prime Minister said the Government would continue to work to increase "prosperity, guarantee our security and to strengthen our union" after successful defending a no confidence motion.
She said: "I do not take this responsibility lightly and my Government will continue its work to increase our prosperity, guarantee our security and to strengthen our union.
"We will also continue to work to deliver on the solemn promise we made to the people of this country to deliver on the result of the referendum and leave the European Union."
In response, Labour leader Mr Corbyn said: "Last night the House rejected the Government's deal emphatically.
"A week ago the House voted to condemn the idea of a no-deal Brexit.
"Before there can be any positive discussions about the way forward, the Government must remove clearly once and for all the prospect of the catastrophe of a no-deal Brexit from the EU and all the chaos that would come as a result of that."
Both Leave and Remain Tory MPs have said she would have to accept major changes to her Brexit plan if it was to stand any chance of winning the backing of parliament.
Labour launched the bid to oust the government after Mrs May's Brexit plan was overwhelmingly rejected by 432 votes to 202.
Jeremy Corbyn has frequently called for a general election, but after his failed no-confidence motion this option seems less likely for now.
Campaigners for a second EU referendum had stepped up their efforts, with 71 Labour MPs signing a letter demanding their party commit itself "unequivocally" to a public vote.
With the UK scheduled to exit the EU in just over 10 weeks' time on March 29, the Prime Minister has until next Monday to return to the Commons and present a "Plan B" option.
Pensions minister Guy Opperman said he believes it is still possible to get cross-party backing for some form of Brexit deal.
Asked whether that might include a deal which keeps Britain in the customs union, he said: "I think that has to be thrashed out - whether it's a Norway option, whether it's a customs union option or whether it is an alternative version.
He added: “The bottom line is there has to be a reaching out to all political parties, which includes the Labour leadership and the key Labour backbenchers of Yvette Cooper, Hillary Benn and the like.
"I suspect that once the Labour party genuinely engages in this process the Withdrawal Agreement doesn't change, it's the political agreement that is the fundamental difference of opinion between the two parties and the way in which we are progressing."