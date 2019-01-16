- ITV Report
Government faces no confidence vote after May's historic EU deal defeat
- Video report by ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston
Theresa May is battling on two fronts as the Prime Minister fights to retain her grip on power while attempting to find a Brexit compromise that could command majority support in the Commons.
Mrs May faces a vote of no confidence on Wednesday after suffering a massive parliamentary defeat over her controversial EU withdrawal agenda.
Labour launched a bid to oust the Government after Mrs May's Withdrawal Agreement was overwhelmingly rejected by 432 votes to 202.
Despite the humiliating defeat, Government sources remained optimistic about seeing off the Labour challenge after the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and leading figures from the Brexiteer and Pro-Europe wings of the Tory party said they would back the PM.
The scale of the 230-vote rejection of the Government's Brexit agenda saw Mrs May pledge to reach out to leading parliamentarians from across the Commons to try and find a way forward.
With the UK scheduled to exit the EU in just over 10 weeks' time on March 29, the Prime Minister has until next Monday to return to the Commons and present a "Plan B" option.
- How the no confidence vote works
Jeremy Corbyn has tabled a motion of no confidence in the Government in an attempt to force a general election.
It is the first time the procedure has been used under the provisions of the Fixed Term Parliaments Act passed by the coalition government under David Cameron.
Mr Corbyn will move the motion tabled in his name as Leader of the Opposition and will speak first in the debate scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
The Prime Minister will then speak for the Government and at the end of proceedings at 7pm MPs will vote.
If the Government wins there will not be a general election and ministers will carry on in office.
If the Government loses, the Act states there must be an “early” election unless the Government can regain the confidence of the House by winning a confidence vote within 14 days.
During that two-week period there is no statutory limit on how many times a confidence motion can be brought forward and voted on.
In the course of that period the opposition may seek to form alliances within the Commons to demonstrate they are the party most likely to command the confidence of the House and therefore should be given the opportunity to form a government.
- The reaction from Brussels
Mrs May signalled she hoped to find "genuinely negotiable" solutions that she can hammer out with Brussels after the defeat.
However, French president Emmanuel Macron made it clear a renegotiation of the Brexitdeal was unlikely.
Speaking after the Commons vote, he said: "I don't really believe in this, because we already went as far as we could."
He told British leaders to "figure it out yourselves" as he wished them "good luck" as he predicted that Britain would ask for more time to hold talks.
The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said he "profoundly" regretted the vote by MPs on Tuesday to reject the Withdrawal Agreement hammered out with Brussels.
Speaking in Strasbourg, he said the vote showed the "political conditions" were not yet present in London to ratify the agreement.
"It is up to the British authorities today or tomorrow to assess the outcome of this vote and up to the British Government to indicate how we are going to take things forward on March 29 to an orderly withdrawal," he said.
EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said "time is almost up" while Donald Tusk tweeted: "If a deal is impossible, and no one wants no deal, then who will finally have the courage to say what the only positive solution is?"