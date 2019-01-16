Government faces no confidence vote after May's historic EU deal defeat

Video report by ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston

Theresa May is battling on two fronts as the Prime Minister fights to retain her grip on power while attempting to find a Brexit compromise that could command majority support in the Commons. Mrs May faces a vote of no confidence on Wednesday after suffering a massive parliamentary defeat over her controversial EU withdrawal agenda. Labour launched a bid to oust the Government after Mrs May's Withdrawal Agreement was overwhelmingly rejected by 432 votes to 202.

Theresa May returning to Downing Street following the vote. Credit: PA

Despite the humiliating defeat, Government sources remained optimistic about seeing off the Labour challenge after the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and leading figures from the Brexiteer and Pro-Europe wings of the Tory party said they would back the PM.

The scale of the 230-vote rejection of the Government's Brexit agenda saw Mrs May pledge to reach out to leading parliamentarians from across the Commons to try and find a way forward. With the UK scheduled to exit the EU in just over 10 weeks' time on March 29, the Prime Minister has until next Monday to return to the Commons and present a "Plan B" option.

How the no confidence vote works

Jeremy Corbyn has tabled a motion of no confidence in the Government in an attempt to force a general election. It is the first time the procedure has been used under the provisions of the Fixed Term Parliaments Act passed by the coalition government under David Cameron. Mr Corbyn will move the motion tabled in his name as Leader of the Opposition and will speak first in the debate scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

The Prime Minister will then speak for the Government and at the end of proceedings at 7pm MPs will vote. If the Government wins there will not be a general election and ministers will carry on in office. If the Government loses, the Act states there must be an “early” election unless the Government can regain the confidence of the House by winning a confidence vote within 14 days. During that two-week period there is no statutory limit on how many times a confidence motion can be brought forward and voted on. In the course of that period the opposition may seek to form alliances within the Commons to demonstrate they are the party most likely to command the confidence of the House and therefore should be given the opportunity to form a government.

The Commons defeat was the biggest in more than a century. Credit: PA

The reaction from Brussels