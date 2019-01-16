A history of confidence votes in the House of Commons

Theresa May's government is facing a confidence vote in the Commons following the historic Parliamentary defeat of her controversial EU withdrawal agenda.

Votes of confidence were once regular occurrences in the House of Commons, with both governments and opposition parties using them to test support on the backbenches.

There were eight such votes during the 1960s and nine during the 1970s.

Since 1900 there have been only three occasions when a government has lost a vote of confidence: twice in 1924 and once in 1979.

However there have not been any confidence motions formally tabled in the House of Commons since 1993.