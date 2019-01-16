Icy stretches, rain, sleet and some snow likely tonight

This Evening and Tonight: A cold night with widespread frost, icy patches and showers for many. The showers will be wintry across Scotland, and perhaps on high ground in northern England and Wales. It will be windy too, with gales in the north.

Thursday: Thursday will start frosty, with icy patches. There will be wintry showers, mainly in the north and east. Otherwise, a sunny but cold day, with wind slowly easing for most.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday: Cold into the weekend, with overnight frost. Weather fronts will bring outbreaks of rain at times, with sleet or snow on high ground, and potentially to lower levels in places.