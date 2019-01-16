Briton feared dead among 14 killed in militant attack on Nairobi's DusitD2 luxury hotel

A Briton is feared to have been among 14 people killed in a militant attack on a luxury hotel in Nairobi.

Kenya’s security forces have now killed the Islamic extremist gunmen.

Announcing the end of the operation to secure the DusitD2 complex in the capital, Mr Kenyatta said: “All the terrorists have been eliminated.”

In a televised address, Mr Kenyatta did not say how many attackers were involved.

He said more than 700 people were evacuated during the security operation and he urged Kenyans to “go back to work without fear”, saying the East African country is safe for citizens and visitors.

Hours before Mr Kenyatta spoke, sporadic gunfire could be heard from the scene after scores of people were rescued at daybreak during what police called a mopping-up exercise.

The attack involved at least four armed men who invaded the hotel and shops.