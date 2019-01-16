Little festive cheer for retailers after worst December on record

Scottish retailers will continue to face challenges in 2019 while recovering from the “worst real-terms December sales figures in 20 years”.

December 2018 sales dipped 1.2% compared to the previous year when they increased by 0.3%.

Adjusted for inflation, this marks their lowest level since the Scottish Retail Sales Monitor began in 1999.

Total sales across Scotland were down 1% compared to a 0.8% rise the previous year, marking the worst December outcome since 2014.

Food sales grew 1.3%, although still the lowest level since February 2017, with total non-food sales decreasing by 2.8% compared to December 2017 when there was a 2.2% drop.