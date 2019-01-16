Man denies murder of British backpacker Grace Millane

A man has denied murdering British backpacker Grace Millane in New Zealand.

The 27-year-old pleaded not guilty to her murder during an appearance at the High Court in Auckland on Wednesday.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to face trial at the court on November 4.

Ms Millane, 22, from Wickford, Essex, was on a round-the-world backpacking trip when she arrived in New Zealand in November.