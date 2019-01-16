Advertisement

Meghan visits Mayhew animal welfare charity as new patron

The Duchess of Sussex meeting staff and dogs at the Mayhew. Credit: Twitter/KensingtonPalace

The Duchess of Sussex has met staff - and dogs - at the animal welfare charity she recently became a patron of.

Meghan visited the headquarters of Mayhew which works to keep cats and dogs, whether family pets or companions for the homeless, safe and well.

A dog lover, the duchess supported various animal rescue centres in her home city of Los Angeles.

Meghan with ex-resident Maggie (previously known as Truffle), with her new owner Emma. Credit: Twitter/Kensington Palace

Meghan, who revealed earlier this week she is six months pregnant with her baby due around the end of April beginning of May, looked stylish in a dress and an Armani coat.

She was named as a patron of Mayhew, based in north west London, last week, one of four patronages announced at the time, reflecting her interest in supporting the arts, vulnerable women and education.

Meghan had two pet dogs when living in North America but reportedly had to leave behind one of her dogs Bogart, a Labrador-Shepherd mix, who was deemed too old to make the move to the UK.

Her other dog Guy, a Beagle, did make the journey and is now part of the family.

Meghan wore an Armani coat for her visit. Credit: PA