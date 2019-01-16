- ITV Report
-
Meghan visits Mayhew animal welfare charity as new patron
The Duchess of Sussex has met staff - and dogs - at the animal welfare charity she recently became a patron of.
Meghan visited the headquarters of Mayhew which works to keep cats and dogs, whether family pets or companions for the homeless, safe and well.
A dog lover, the duchess supported various animal rescue centres in her home city of Los Angeles.
Meghan, who revealed earlier this week she is six months pregnant with her baby due around the end of April beginning of May, looked stylish in a dress and an Armani coat.
She was named as a patron of Mayhew, based in north west London, last week, one of four patronages announced at the time, reflecting her interest in supporting the arts, vulnerable women and education.
Meghan had two pet dogs when living in North America but reportedly had to leave behind one of her dogs Bogart, a Labrador-Shepherd mix, who was deemed too old to make the move to the UK.
Her other dog Guy, a Beagle, did make the journey and is now part of the family.