New father gave up drinking after being diagnosed with haemochromatosis

Living in New York with his wife Gillian and baby daughter Isla, Mr McLennan went for his annual medical insurance review which revealed he needed further tests because there was a problem with his blood.

New father Andy McLennan had to give up drinking after being diagnosed with haemochromatosis.

Doctors diagnosed him with haemochromatosis and said he would have to undergo weekly venesection to give a pint of blood.

That was in the summer of 2012 and since then Mr McLennan, now 42, and his family have moved back to Scotland.

“I led a busy and active life in the city. Working, playing football, going to the gym, going to concerts etc, on top of having just become a new father, therefore it was no great surprise that I generally felt tired and jaded,” he said.

“In the city that never sleeps, we lived a vibrant social life which generally meant meeting friends in restaurants or bars as apartment space was limited and home visits were infrequent.

“The fast paced lifestyle and the fact that I wasn’t driving meant that alcohol consumption was more than just a weekend indulgence.

“With the above factors combined, there was no way I would have visited a doctor to complain about fatigue or muscle/joint pain.

“My wife’s persistence that we both get checks before moving back to the UK was the only driver.”

It was not until mid-November that Mr McLennan was finally diagnosed with haemochromatosis and told to avoid certain iron-rich foods and alcohol, while continuing to exercise.