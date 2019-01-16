New technique to boost liver transplant numbers described as ‘game changer’

A special machine that could keep donor livers viable for longer may lead to a rise in the number available for transplant, experts say.

New guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) says the machines could help preserve livers and enable doctors to work out whether livers previously considered unsuitable could actually still be be used.

At the moment, donor livers are usually stored with cold fluid and ice until they are transplanted into a patient.

With the latest technique, a perfusion machine is used to deliver oxygenated blood, and sometimes nutrients or medicines, to the donor liver, with the aim of reducing damage to it.

The machine also allows the liver’s function to be assessed before it is transplanted, and can increase how long the liver can be stored.

Sue Bennett, 45, a mother of three from Ranton in Staffordshire, had a liver transplant using the new technique as part of a trial.

She said: “Before my transplant I was very ill. I was losing weight, I couldn’t sleep and my quality of life was quite low.”

Now, she said, her life was “unbelievably wonderful”.

She added: “I’m very healthy, I’m very happy and very active. I think I’ve been very lucky.”