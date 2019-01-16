Rihanna sues father over use of their last name for business

Rihanna is suing her father over his use of their last name for a business.

In the lawsuit filed on Tuesday in a federal court in Los Angeles, Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, says that her father, Ronald Fenty, and his partner have violated her trademark and falsely suggested that their business, Fenty Entertainment, is affiliated with her.

The 30-year-old singer says in the lawsuit that she has used the name for her cosmetics brand and other businesses since 2012.