- ITV Report
-
Duchess of Cornwall gives Royal approval for university's new principal and vice-chancellor
The new principal and vice-chancellor of one of Scotland’s oldest universities have been formally installed at a ceremony attended by the Duchess of Cornwall.
Professor George Boyne took up the position at the University of Aberdeen in August and has been officially installed in the role on Wednesday.
Around 500 guests, including university alumni, staff and students, as well as senior figures from other universities, will attend the ceremony at Elphinstone Hall.
Camilla, in her role as chancellor of the university, is presiding over the occasion, which resembles a graduation ceremony.
The royal also handed an honorary degree to Edward Stevenson, who worked in the university’s biomedical physics department for more than four decades and supported the team that created the world’s first clinical MRI scanner.
The event forms part of a programme of engagements for Camilla - known as the Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland - at the university on Wednesday.
She is also due to meet guests at a marquee lunch before heading to another engagement at the university’s health campus.
The duchess will talk to researchers who focus on women’s health during her visit to the Institute of Medical Sciences.