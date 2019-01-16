In distress or playing around? Picture of seal caught in plastic sparks social media debate

Pictures of a seal with its head caught in blue plastic have sparked debate about plastic bag use.

Martyn Cannan, from Paignton in Devon, was walking near Brixham Harbour on January 12 when he spotted the animal.

He told the Press Association: “We were watching the harbour and then the seal appeared caught up in the bag and started to attract a crowd.

“I initially took the photo because we were going to contact a charity and ask for advice, but after about 15 minutes it popped back up and it had cleared the bag itself.”

Mr Cannan’s photo was shared on Facebook by the Tor Bay Authorities and Beaches page, and sparked a debate about plastic use.

One poster suggested plastic bag laws should be tightened, and said: “Just bring in a policy by 2021; all plastic bags banned. Shops will use paper ones.”

Another person added: “Shops should use paper one, they do in Spain and other European countries and have in America for a long time.”

However, some suggested that the seal was not in trouble, and advised people to be more pro-active in cleaning waters.