This could end up being a 'good' day for Theresa May.

Well after last night’s punishing defeat any day will seem better, but the Prime Minister, whose flagship Brexit plan was flung firmly back in her face, could end today as a winner if she sees off the confidence vote. Most think she will.

She could then be in a position to sit back and enjoy watching the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn coming under internal pressure to push for a second referendum.

Labour’s Chuka Umunna tweeted this for example: "With just 37 sitting days until exit day, there is absolutely no time to waste.

"If the no confidence motion today fails, we must move to the next stage of the UK Labour conference motion and immediately back a People's Vote as the way to stop no deal and resolve this," he added.