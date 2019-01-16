Theresa May 'must rule out no deal' before Labour will hold Brexit talks, says John McDonnell

Theresa May must take the option of a no-deal Brexit "off the table" before Labour will enter into talks with her, Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has said.

After surviving a vote of no confidence brought by Jeremy Corbyn, Mrs May invited leaders of opposition parties for talks on the way forward on Brexit, ahead of her announcement on her next steps on January 21.

But Mr Corbyn said the prospect of departure from the EU without a deal must be removed before there could be any meaningful talks.

And Mr McDonnell told ITV's Peston show that there is "an overwhelming majority" in Parliament against no deal.

He said: "We've got to get rid of that off the table because it is catastrophic for our economy.

"I honestly believe there is an overwhelming majority in Parliament against a no-deal Brexit.

"The prime minister seems to be working more to satisfy some extreme elements within her own party than looking after the country's interests."

He also said he believes there is a majority in Parliament for Brexit with a "permanent customs union".