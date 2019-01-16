Two-thirds of Britons confident about personal finances – survey

Almost two-thirds of Britons feel positive about their finances for the year ahead despite concerns about Brexit, rising food prices and household bills, a survey suggests.

Some 62% of people say they are confident about their personal finances, with 29% believing their outlook will improve this year, according to the poll for VoucherCodes.co.uk.

Among the 27% who believe their finances will worsen, 60% cited rising food prices, 56% were concerned about household bills and 50% were uncertain about the effects of Brexit.