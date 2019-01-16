- ITV Report
US service members among 16 dead in Syria explosion claimed by so-called Islamic State
The so-called Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for an explosion in Syria which has killed a number of US service people.
The claim by the terror group could not be independently verified but the US military has confirmed casualties.
A statement on Twitter said: “U.S. service members were killed during an explosion while conducting a routine patrol in Syria today.”
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 16 people were killed in the US patrolled town of Manbij, including nine civilians and others were wounded in the blast.
The attack comes as President Donald Trump pulls out 2,000 American troops out of Syria.
“We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency,” Mr Trump tweeted in December in announcing his intention to bring back troops, “NOW.”