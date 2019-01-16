Romeo, 'the world's loneliest frog', gets a date after 10 years of searching

A frog dubbed "the world's loneliest" has a blind date coming up, after researchers found more members of his species.

Romeo has spent 10 years in isolation at an aquarium in Bolivia and was thought to be the last Sehuencas water frog on the planet, according to Global Wildlife Conservation.

But researchers who found Romeo in 2008 say they have found him a Juliet after an expedition to a remote Bolivian cloud forest.

Last year, an online dating profile was even created and he joined Twitter as Romeo the World's Loneliest Frog.