YouTube bans 'dangerous' prank videos after Bird Box challenge

The Bird Box challenge was inspired by a hit Netflix film in which the characters live blindfolded. Credit: Bird Box / Netflix

Youtube has banned videos of pranks and dangerous challenges, saying they "have no place," on its platform. It comes days after British Transport Police said it was investigating a video created by a British Youtuber in which a blindfolded man is seen walking along railway tracks. The video had more than 200,000 views before it was removed. The so-called Bird Box challenge has sprung to popularity after Netflix released a film of the same name. It involves people carrying out tasks blindfolded - but has been widely condemned after people filmed themselves endangering their own lives and those of others.

Last week, police in Utah dealt with a collision between two vehicles after a driver attempted the Bird Box challenge at the wheel of a car. Confirming there were no injuries, Layton Police said the attempt had had a "predictable result". Prosecutors jailed a Minnesota woman last year after she shot her boyfriend in the chest whilst filming a prank for online. Monalisa Perez was convicted of second-degree manslaughter after she fired a gun at her partner, Pedro Ruiz III, who was holding a thick encyclopedia to protect his chest. The stunt was carried out in front of 30 onlookers, including the couple's young daughter.

Monalisa Perez was jailed for six months after killing her partner in a Youtube prank gone wrong. Credit: YouTube/La MonaLisa

The Google-owned video platform said that while it is a home for light-hearted prank videos, it wanted to reinforce that any stunts that place people in danger are against site policy. YouTube is one of several social media and internet services that has been accused of failing to properly police its platform, with legislators in the UK and the US warning they may introduce regulation if firms do not become more proactive.

Youtube has said videos that cause danger to life have no place on its platform. Credit: PA