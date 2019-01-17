- ITV Report
-
Ant McPartlin set to return to Britain's Got Talent with Dec
Ant McPartlin is set to return to work on Friday for this year's Britain's Got Talent auditions after months away from the limelight.
The 43-year-old TV presenter stepped away from his on-screen appearances in March, following his arrest for drink-driving.
His longtime on-screen partner Declan Donelly hosted the live Britain's Got Talent shows solo last year and was joined by Holly Willoughby for the 2018 series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
But Ant will be reunited with Dec at this year's auditions for the hit ITV show, which are taking place at the London Palladium.
The duo first worked together as child actors in children's show Byker Grove, playing PJ and Duncan, before moving into pop music and then presenting.
The pair have won numerous awards for their presenting and were made OBEs at Buckingham Palace in 2017.
Later that year, Ant entered rehab following struggles with a two-year addiction to strong painkillers as a result of a knee operation.
Ant also stepped down from presenting Saturday Night Takeaway following his arrest for drink-driving and returned to rehab.
He was later banned from the road for 20 months and fined £86,000 for driving while more than twice the legal drink-drive limit.