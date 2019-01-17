Ant McPartlin set to return to Britain's Got Talent with Dec

Ant McPartlin is set to return to work on Friday for this year's Britain's Got Talent auditions after months away from the limelight.

The 43-year-old TV presenter stepped away from his on-screen appearances in March, following his arrest for drink-driving.

His longtime on-screen partner Declan Donelly hosted the live Britain's Got Talent shows solo last year and was joined by Holly Willoughby for the 2018 series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

But Ant will be reunited with Dec at this year's auditions for the hit ITV show, which are taking place at the London Palladium.