Auditor: Demand for food banks could increase with 2020 welfare reforms

Demand for food banks could increase in 2020 when welfare changes are introduced, the Northern Ireland Audit Office has warned.

Mitigation measures agreed by the last Executive which shielded the most vulnerable from Westminster’s reforms are due to end in March 2020.

The Trussell Trust charity reported a 17% average increase in demand for food banks in 2016-17 compared with 2015-16 in areas where the Universal Credit benefit had been rolled out in the rest of the UK.

Auditor and comptroller general Kieran Donnelly said: “Northern Ireland has been insulated from the full impact of welfare reforms by the availability of mitigation schemes and local flexibilities.

“When the mitigation schemes end, there is a risk that we will see the same hardship and increase in the demand for food banks reported elsewhere in the UK.

“The Department’s current review of mitigations should focus on what actions need to be taken to address this very real risk.”