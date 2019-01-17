Bitterly cold night ahead with a sharp frost and icy stretches

This Evening and Tonight: Wintry showers along the east coast will die away, bringing clear spells across many areas and a widespread sharp frost. Cloud will thicken in the west; becoming windy here with rain turning to sleet and snow over hills and moors.

Friday: Frosty at first. Central and eastern areas will remain dry and bright. Rain spreading from the west, turning to snow mainly over hills and possibly to lower levels further north.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: Showery outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow will move eastwards through the period. Cloudy on Saturday, turning a little brighter by Sunday. A frosty start with sunshine on Monday.