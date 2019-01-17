Brexit uncertainty to impact house sales, report warns

A decline in property sales is forecast over the next three months amid ongoing Brexit uncertainty, according to a report.

The Scottish housing market ended 2018 on a weak note with national sales volumes dwindling in December, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) said.

In contrast, some areas – including the north east of England, East Anglia, Wales and Northern Ireland – reported more positive trends in the UK Residential Market Survey.

Despite the somewhat bleak outlook, house prices are reported as steady with 19% of respondents reporting growth in the last month of the year.

However that positivity stalls with prices expected to fall over the next three months, while the 12-month outlook remains broadly the same across the UK.

Simon Rubinsohn, Rics chief economist, said: “It is hardly a surprise with ongoing uncertainty about the path to Brexit dominating the news agenda that even allowing for the normal patterns around the Christmas holidays, buyer interest in purchasing property in December was subdued.

“This is also very clearly reflected in a worsening trend in near term sales expectations.

“Looking a little further out, there is some comfort provided by the suggestion that transactions nationally should stabilise as some of the fog lifts, but that moment feels a way off for many respondents to the survey.”