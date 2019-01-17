Can Theresa May talk her way out of this mess?
There was never really any doubt over whether Theresa May would win the vote of no confidence.
The result means she remains in power but the question must be how much power does she have over what happens next?
The sight of a Prime Minister appealing for help from other party leaders is a tacit admission that the government has run out of ideas on this most crucial issue.
She has won two votes of confidence in just over a month but she’s lost a great deal of authority and the threat to her leadership hasn’t gone away.
Jeremy Corbyn is refusing to meet her unless she takes ‘No Deal’ of the table.
He knows this will spike her guns in negotiations and would inflame the relationship between her and her hard core Brexiter backbenchers, many of whom are former ministers.
She wants to seek consensus when there’s little consensus to find within her own party.
We are in uncharted territory you hear being said time and time again. Mrs May is in personal uncharted territory. Her style is keep decision making close and within a trusted circle.
The criticism from many MPs including from within her own ranks is that she has ignored MPs for most of her time in Number 10.
Now and only now throwing open the doors to other ideas will seem late and simply an opportunistic survival tactic.
In Brussels they’ll be looking on baffled as to why this collegiate approach wasn’t taken to begin with.
For many now, it’s payback time and the appeal for talks has become a chorus of demands.
The leader of the Scottish National Party in Westminster, Ian Blackford, wrote to the PM after their meeting last night saying: “Discussions around cosmetic changes to your deal, which has now been rejected by Parliament will not move this matter forward.
It is my view that if you are able to confirm that the extension of Article 50, a ruling out of a No Deal Brexit and the option of a second EU referendum would form the basis of those discussions, then we could participate in them. “
The Labour leader will spell out his reasons for not talking to the PM today. On one hand he doesn’t want to help a Tory leader, not a good look to many of his core supporters.
He also wants to avoid being tainted by the ongoing political mess. Far better to let the PM squirm.
However, he will expose himself to being portrayed as a “wrecker” and, as leader of the opposition, not dealing with a national crisis in a responsible way. His critics will say that he is putting party above country.
The prime minster is blocked, parliament is blocked and, frankly, many people think the country is blocked.