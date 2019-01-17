Can Theresa May talk her way out of this mess?

There was never really any doubt over whether Theresa May would win the vote of no confidence. The result means she remains in power but the question must be how much power does she have over what happens next? The sight of a Prime Minister appealing for help from other party leaders is a tacit admission that the government has run out of ideas on this most crucial issue. She has won two votes of confidence in just over a month but she’s lost a great deal of authority and the threat to her leadership hasn’t gone away.

Jeremy Corbyn tabled a motion of no confidence following Theresa May's Commons defeat. Credit: PA

Jeremy Corbyn is refusing to meet her unless she takes ‘No Deal’ of the table. He knows this will spike her guns in negotiations and would inflame the relationship between her and her hard core Brexiter backbenchers, many of whom are former ministers. She wants to seek consensus when there’s little consensus to find within her own party. We are in uncharted territory you hear being said time and time again. Mrs May is in personal uncharted territory. Her style is keep decision making close and within a trusted circle. The criticism from many MPs including from within her own ranks is that she has ignored MPs for most of her time in Number 10. Now and only now throwing open the doors to other ideas will seem late and simply an opportunistic survival tactic. In Brussels they’ll be looking on baffled as to why this collegiate approach wasn’t taken to begin with. For many now, it’s payback time and the appeal for talks has become a chorus of demands.

European leaders have warned that the agreement cannot be changed dramatically. Credit: PA