Commuters and students hit by openly-admitted inflation flaw, warns report

Students and rail passengers are being unfairly penalised by an openly-admitted error in the way a key measure of UK inflation is calculated, a Lords committee has warned. A report by the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee has said the Office for National Statistics (ONS) must address the flaw or risk being in breach of its duties to safeguard the quality of official statistics. The committee said the statistics authority’s refusal so far to correct the error is “untenable”, with the flaw in the Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation creating clear “winners and losers”.

It is estimated the error – which has artificially increased the rate of RPI – has boosted holders of inflation-linked government bonds to the tune of around £1 billion more a year in interest. But it is costing commuters and students dear, as RPI is used to calculate annual increases in rail fares and student loan pricing. The committee also called on the Government to agree to use a single measure of inflation to prevent “index-shopping” – where it cherry picks the measure that suits it best. Lord Forsyth of Drumlean, chairman of the Economic Affairs Committee, said: “The UK Statistics Authority’s refusal to fix the problems it admits RPI has is untenable. “By continuing to publish an index which it admits is flawed, it is arguably in breach of its statutory duty to promote and safeguard official statistics.” He added: “This is not just a technical debate. The authority’s error created winners and losers. “For example, commuters and students pay more because rail fare increases and student loan interest rates are linked to RPI.”

