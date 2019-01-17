Crackdown on advertising of real fur as ‘faux’

UK clothes retailers have been ordered to take immediate action to ensure they are not advertising real fur as “faux” in a crackdown on misleading advertising.

The Committees of Advertising Practice (Cap) has issued an enforcement notice relevant to all advertisers in the UK, requiring them to take action to ensure they are not using misleading faux fur claims.

Companies found to be advertising real fur as fake or faux fur after February 11 will face sanctions by the regulator, which could include a referral to Trading Standards.

Cap warned companies fulfilling customer orders on retail sites to take a stricter approach to checking the supply chain and the accuracy of claims relating to faux fur before putting the products on sale.

It has advised companies against assuming that low cost is a good indicator that a product does not contain animal fur, noting that current market conditions meant that animal fur was not necessarily more expensive than faux fur.

It said it now expects companies to test faux fur products themselves before putting them on sale, preferably via a laboratory but if necessary by checking the base of fur labelled as fake for a mesh or threaded fabric or by burning a sample to check for a smell of singed real hair or burnt plastic.