- ITV Report
Dramatic footage shows 70mph police chase through busy town centre
A man who drove at more than twice the speed limit through a busy town centre with class A drugs and knives in his car has been jailed for almost four years.
Jay Fenton was arrested following a mid-afternoon 70mph chase through Dorking, Surrey.
Officers suspicions were piqued after his silver BMW jumped a red light on December 9, last year. A scan of his number plate showed he had previously failed to stop for police.
Fenton, of Nesham House, Hackney, London, was apprehended after a six minute pursuit on busy roads.
During the chase, the 22-year-old drove on the wrong side of a dual carriageway and through red lights, narrowly missing other cars. The chase came to a halt when Fenton was hemmed in by police after a burst tyre caused him to plough into parked car.
He was charged with dangerous driving, possession of crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply, possession of criminal property and two counts of possession of a bladed article.
Officers also found almost £3,700 stashed in Fenton's underwear.
This week he was jailed for three years and eight months at Guildford Crown Court.