Dramatic footage shows 70mph police chase through busy town centre

A man who drove at more than twice the speed limit through a busy town centre with class A drugs and knives in his car has been jailed for almost four years.

Jay Fenton was arrested following a mid-afternoon 70mph chase through Dorking, Surrey.

Officers suspicions were piqued after his silver BMW jumped a red light on December 9, last year. A scan of his number plate showed he had previously failed to stop for police.

The chase started after Fenton jumped a red light. Credit: Surrey Police / PA

Fenton, of Nesham House, Hackney, London, was apprehended after a six minute pursuit on busy roads.

During the chase, the 22-year-old drove on the wrong side of a dual carriageway and through red lights, narrowly missing other cars. The chase came to a halt when Fenton was hemmed in by police after a burst tyre caused him to plough into parked car.

Jay Fenton was sentenced to a jail term of three years and eight months. Credit: Surrey Police/PA

He was charged with dangerous driving, possession of crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply, possession of criminal property and two counts of possession of a bladed article.

Officers also found almost £3,700 stashed in Fenton's underwear.

This week he was jailed for three years and eight months at Guildford Crown Court.