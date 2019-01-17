The Duke of Edinburgh's life after retirement

The Duke of Edinburgh retired from his decades of royal duty around 18 months ago.

His decision to retire was made in a surprise announcement by Buckingham Palace in May 2017, and he carried out his final official royal engagement on August 2 that year, stepping down from a lifetime of public service at the age of 96.

Having bowed out of public life it was expected Philip was likely to keep busy with his many hobbies, including carriage driving, oil painting and bird watching.