Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield being 'singled out unfairly', jury told

Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield is being "singled out unfairly", his lawyer has claimed in court.

The retired South Yorkshire Police chief superintendent, 74, denies the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans who died in the crush at the FA Cup semi-final on April 15 1989.

Outlining the key issues in the case at Preston Crown Court on Thursday, Benjamin Myers QC, representing Duckenfield, said the match commander had done "his best in very difficult circumstances".

He said: "He is being singled out unfairly."

He said the disaster was brought about by a combination of factors, including bad stadium design, bad planning and some aspects of the behaviour of the crowd and the police.

"We say the distinction between what David Duckenfield can accurately and fairly be held to account for and what is really the fault of others, the police, the club, the crowd or anyone else, is a crucial distinction in this case," he said.

"Our sympathy with those who suffered can never be a reason to convict someone for events beyond their control or responsibility."

He told the jury that when they come to evaluate the evidence to "keep in mind that the world of football in 1989 was very different to today" - with terraces, fences and police horses.

He said: "Let's not try to rewrite history. Some of the crowd behaviour would horrify people at football matches today and some of the policing was designed to contain it in a way you would not hope to encounter at a football match today."

Mr Myers told the jury he did not seek to insult Liverpool FC, its supporters or the city itself.