Hundreds of elk bring road to standstill

Hundreds of migrating elk have brought a road in the United States to a standstill.

The animals were spotted crossing a road near Ellensburg, Washington around 120 miles from Seattle. The herd was seen at a wind and solar facility in the north-western state.

Elk typically migrate in January, covering distances of up to hundreds of miles every winter. During this period, they will cross roads, rivers and brave blizzards to reach a stable food supply.