Jeremy Corbyn calls on Theresa May to 'take no-deal off the table' and 'ditch the red lines'

Jeremy Corbyn has called on the Prime Minister Theresa May to "take no-deal of the table" before he will enter talks over her Brexit deal. After seeing off a vote of no-confidence in her Government on Wednesday, Mrs May had invited the other party leaders for individual talks to find a way forward on Brexit. But Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has refused to meet Mrs May until she takes the prospect of a no-deal Brexit off the table, and instead went on the offensive by delivering a speech in a marginal Conservative constituency.

Theresa May outside Downing Street on Wednesday. Credit: PA

Speaking in Hastings on Thursday Mr Corbyn said: "Last night's offer for talks turned out to be simply a stunt." His comments come as Mrs May said she was "disappointed" Mr Corbyn had "chosen not to take part, but our door remains open". The Labour leader also said he had written to the Prime Minister on Thursday setting out his position. Mr Corbyn wrote: "If you are serious about reaching a deal, then no-deal must be ruled out. "After the unprecedented and unnecessary delay to the meaningful vote last month, entering into talks while the clock continues to run down and the threat of a chaotic no-deal increases, would be a reckless leap in the dark."

Jeremy Corbyn's letter to Theresa May.

During his speech in Hastings Mr Corbyn also addressed the possibility of an extension of the Article 50 negotiation period, saying: "Quite clearly, if no agreement has been reached within the time it could be implemented by the end of March, the issue of extending the exit date, extending Article 50, does come into play. "Indications are that that may well be the case." He also made clear his preferred outcome remains a general election, though he said the option of supporting a second referendum remains "on the table".

He left open the question of which side Labour would campaign on in a public vote: "If a second referendum should take place, then obviously the party will decide what role we will play in that and what our view would be. "But I can't really go along with the idea it should simply be a re-run of what happened in 2016. There has to be a discussion about the options that we put forward and we've put forward the three options that I've outlined." Mrs May has held talks with Lib-Dem leader Sir Vince Cable, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford and Plaid Cymru's Liz Saville-Roberts late on Wednesday.

Leader of Liberal Democrats, Vince Cable, responded to Jeremy Corbyn's speech by asking him to make his 'position plain'. Credit: PA

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "We want to leave with a deal but she is determined to deliver on the verdict of the British public and that is to leave the EU on March 29 this year." MPs are due to vote on the prime minister's Plan B on January 29. Responding to Mr Corbyn's speech, Mr Cable said: "Since he appears to be determined to play party political games rather than acting on the wishes of his own members and MPs, he will no longer be able to rely on our support for further no-confidence motions. "I believe other parties are taking the same view. It's time Mr Corbyn got off the fence and made his position plain." Conservative Party chairman Brandon Lewis said on Thursday Jeremy Corbyn's stance on talking with Theresa May is "hypocritical".