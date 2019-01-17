Netflix criticised for using real disaster footage in Bird Box

The mayor of a town in Canada has called on Netflix to remove footage of a real-life disaster from one of its productions.

The company reportedly confirmed it did use footage of the Lac-Mégantic rail disaster which occurred in 2013, killing 47 people.

The Globe and Mail reports the Lac-Mégantic mayor Julie Morin said she was looking for assurances Netflix was "going to remove" the images from the movie.

“You can be sure we are going to follow up on this, and our citizens are on our side," she added.