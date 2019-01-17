- ITV Report
Netflix criticised for using real disaster footage in Bird Box
The mayor of a town in Canada has called on Netflix to remove footage of a real-life disaster from one of its productions.
The company reportedly confirmed it did use footage of the Lac-Mégantic rail disaster which occurred in 2013, killing 47 people.
The Globe and Mail reports the Lac-Mégantic mayor Julie Morin said she was looking for assurances Netflix was "going to remove" the images from the movie.
“You can be sure we are going to follow up on this, and our citizens are on our side," she added.
The clip was used to depict a fictional disaster in the post-apocalyptic movie starring Sandra Bullock.
The film has received criticism for a social media challenge it prompted. British Transport Police confirmed it was investigating after a blindfolded man was filmed on railway tracks for a Youtube prank video. The site has since banned such videos.
Police in the US recently dealt with a collision between two cars after a driver reportedly wore a blindfold whilst at the wheel.
The Lac-Mégantic disaster happened in July 2013 in Quebec, when a freight train carrying crude oil crashed and exploded, destroying many buildings in the town.
The BBC reports Netflix will not be removing the clip from the film. The company was not immediately available for comment.