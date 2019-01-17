‘You should be able to protect your children but we can’t’: Parents of baby who has days to live appeal for new heart

The parents of a baby boy who suffered three cardiac arrests shortly after being born have made a desperate appeal to find him a new heart, amid fears he may have just three days to live.

Sarah and Chris Cookson, 40, have been told that a heart transplant is the only hope of saving their son Carter, who was born prematurely at Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary on Boxing Day.

The couple, from South Shields, lost their first son, Charlie, at the age of two in 2013 after he had battled a mysterious, progressive condition.

Following his death, the pair set up the Charlie Cookson Foundation in a bid to support other families with seriously ill children.

They had described Carter as their “miracle” baby, but are now keeping vigil at his bedside at Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital, after he was born with heart problems.

He underwent surgery just a week after his birth, but the operation to drain one side of his heart and install a pacemaker was not as successful as had been hoped, and his family now face a race against time to find him a new heart.