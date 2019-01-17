- ITV Report
‘You should be able to protect your children but we can’t’: Parents of baby who has days to live appeal for new heart
The parents of a baby boy who suffered three cardiac arrests shortly after being born have made a desperate appeal to find him a new heart, amid fears he may have just three days to live.
Sarah and Chris Cookson, 40, have been told that a heart transplant is the only hope of saving their son Carter, who was born prematurely at Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary on Boxing Day.
The couple, from South Shields, lost their first son, Charlie, at the age of two in 2013 after he had battled a mysterious, progressive condition.
Following his death, the pair set up the Charlie Cookson Foundation in a bid to support other families with seriously ill children.
They had described Carter as their “miracle” baby, but are now keeping vigil at his bedside at Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital, after he was born with heart problems.
He underwent surgery just a week after his birth, but the operation to drain one side of his heart and install a pacemaker was not as successful as had been hoped, and his family now face a race against time to find him a new heart.
Mr Cookson described his frustration at the unique circumstance of needing a heart transplant for a newborn baby.
"You can't fix him, you can't go out and buy a heart, you can't do a medical procedure", he said.
"As parents you should be able to protect your children but we can't - that's the really hard part."
Carter's mother, Sarah, said: "We've got to pray to God that something comes for him within a very short space of time."
Carter has been hooked up to an Ecmo machine, which is pumping blood around his body in order to keep him alive, but his parents have been told that complications with the machine mean that he may have less than 72 hours left to live.
Family friend Angela Moore has launched a GoFundMe page in a bid to raise money in order to support the couple, and has so far raised over £1,500.