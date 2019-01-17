Security guard killed while helping others in Nairobi terror attack 'a hero'

A security guard who was killed as he helped rescue people during the Nairobi terror attack has been described as a "hero".

Dedrick Limisi brought a number of people to safety from the luxury hotel in the Kenyan capital which militants attacked on Tuesday.

Twenty-one people were confirmed to have died in the attack - including one Briton - during which explosives and guns were used.

Mr Limisi had gone back into the hotel one final time to rescue a colleague when he was shot.