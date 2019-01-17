Taiwan stages live-fire military exercises after China threats

A rocket is fired during a military exercise in Taichung, central Taiwan. Credit: Chiang Ying-ying/AP

Taiwan's military has displayed a show of force against the Beijing government during a firing exercise on its east coast. The demonstration is a strategic ploy to show mainland China's leaders that it will not allow Beijing to take control of its territory amid mounting tensions between the two governments.

Taiwanese military have been engaging in drills amid rising tensions with Beijing. Credit: AP

Artillery and assault helicopters fired at targets off the west coast city of Taichung, whilst fighter jets took off from the air base at Hsinchu to the north. The drills follow intelligence from the US over China's growing military might, with concern growing that Taiwan may become a target.

Taiwan's government has been put under pressure by Beijing to play by its rules. Credit: Chiang Ying-ying/AP