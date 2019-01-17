What the papers say – January 17

Theresa May’s confidence vote survival and Jeremy Corbyn’s Brexit talks ‘snub’ are among the standout lines on Thursday’s front pages. The Guardian says the Prime Minister weathered the crunch vote, but has been left scrambling to strike a comprise that will get Parliament’s backing.

Mrs May invited opposition parties to join talks, although Mr Corbyn refused to hold “substantive” discussions until she rules out no deal, the Financial Times reports.

The Daily Mail says the Labour leader has been accused of playing politics over his decision to “spurn” the PM’s offer.

Ian Blackford, the SNP leader at Westminster, and Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable attended Downing Street within hours of the invitation, The Times reports.

Mrs May said she was “disappointed” that Mr Corbyn had refused to join discussions, The Sun reports.

However the Labour leader stressed that crashing out of the EU without a deal would be a “catastrophe”, the Daily Mirror reports.

The Metro describes the situation as a “Brexican stand-off”.

In Scotland, The Herald says Westminster has been left locked in paralysis, with Mr Corbyn accusing Mrs May of using no deal as “blackmail”.

In other news around the Brexit drama, the i says ministers have told the paper the UK is heading for closer ties with the EU after Brexit.

The Daily Telegraph leads with a leaked recording of a call between Chancellor Philip Hammond and business leaders in which he reportedly discussed the possible extension of Article 50.

Labour MPs are increasing pressure on Mr Corbyn to back a second referendum on Brexit, according to The Independent.

And a poll for the Daily Express suggests three-quarters of voters think the current crop of MPs are “not up for the job” of sorting Brexit.