Will Brexit break up Labour or Tories first?

Which of the Conservative and Labour parties is most likely to split over Brexit? Or perhaps it is more apposite to say which party will break up first, since the gravitational force of competing visions of the UK's future relationship with the EU are threatening to fracture each of them. On my show last night the divisions in the Tory Party were on full display – with the chief secretary Liz Truss implying that the prime minister is wasting her time wooing party leaders to find a Brexit compromise, and should concentrate instead on reaching out to the 118 Tory MPs and the DUP’s 10 who voted against her.

Liz Truss implied that the Prime Minister is wasting her time wooing party leaders to find a Brexit compromise. Credit: PA

What Truss appears to believe is that if the EU can be persuaded to either remove the backstop or put a time limit on it, the PM’s deal would pass through the Commons. Which, for what it’s worth, is not what Theresa May thinks, according to those close to her: she has been persuaded, I understand, both that the EU won’t move enough on the backstop, and that even if it did she would not win a majority. So she has to explore whether if she softened or gave up some of her Brexit red lines, such as that a post-Brexit UK would not have the power to negotiate independent trade deals by being in the customs union forever, a cross-party alliance would carry the day for her. But both Liz Truss and the senior Tory Brexiter MP John Whittingdale made clear on the Peston show they would implacably oppose such a compromise. It would only work if May is content to see cabinet resignations and even MPs resigning from the party. That is why most Tories think the idea of a customs-union fudge has been allowed to become a talking point only to distract from the absence of a strategy that might actually work. As for Labour, it is either liberated or imprisoned by the Brexit process enshrined in that notorious motion passed at its last conference. What was striking, again on the show, was the relative degree of unity shown by John McDonnell, the shadow chancellor, Lisa Nandy – whose instincts are to deliver some kind of Brexit, and who has adopted Gordon Brown’s idea of citizens’ juries delivering a unifying plan – and Ben Bradshaw, who wants a referendum.

John McDonnell told me that on Monday Labour will amend the motion laid by the PM that is supposed to outline her plan to secure Brexit. Credit: PA