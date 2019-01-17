Youngsters head to Westminster to challenge food poverty

Young Scots campaigning against food poverty are taking their case to Westminster, as a new report revealed a quarter of children who do not receive free school meals sometimes go without lunch because of a lack of cash. That was the key finding of a survey of 11 to 18-year-olds across the UK by Childwise, which specialises in research involving children and young people. Nine young “food ambassadors” from across Britain – including two from Scotland – are to speak out against food poverty at the Children’s Future Food Inquiry. An estimated 4.1 million children across the UK are living in poverty, with the “food ambassadors – who are all aged between 10 and 20 – set to raise their experiences with MPs and peers at Westminster.

Aaron Ross from Easterhouse is challenging the number of fast food shops in deprived communities Credit: Fixers/PA

They include Aaron Ross, 20, from the Easterhouse area of Glasgow, who wants it to be easier and cheaper for young people to make healthy choices. He recalled “things were hard” for him growing up in a single parent household, and said: “I rarely had time to eat in the mornings because my mum was at work, so it was a case of what I had time to grab. “It was hard to eat healthily. At lunch time it was quicker to get chips or go to McDonald’s, healthy options were not that easy to reach. At least with takeaways it was hot when you got it and it was cheap.” He added: “I want to challenge the huge number of fast food outlets in our community. Why do they offer children lunchtime specials? Why are they on every street corner, a stone’s throw from school gates and promoted on our bus tickets? “We are always told about the important role food can play in our health. If we are the generation with lots of choices then why can it feel like there is only one?”

Savannah Ross said many people ‘struggle day to day’ because of the price of food Credit: Fixers/PA