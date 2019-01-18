Ant McPartlin returns to work with Dec for Britain's Got Talent

Earlier, the presenting duo shared a selfie on Twitter saying: "The boys are back in town!"

The 43-year-old presenter, who stepped away from his TV roles last March after a drink-driving arrest, smiled alongside his presenting partner as they arrived for the first day of auditions for the new series.

Ant McPartlin has returned to work with Declan Donnelly on the new series of Britain's Got Talent.

Ant's longtime on-screen partner Declan Donelly hosted the live Britain's Got Talent shows solo last year and was joined by Holly Willoughby for the 2018 series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

But now he has reunited with Dec at this year's auditions for the hit ITV show, which are taking place at the London Palladium.

The duo first worked together as child actors in children's show Byker Grove, playing PJ and Duncan, before moving into pop music and then presenting.

The pair have won numerous awards for their presenting and were made OBEs at Buckingham Palace in 2017.

Later that year, Ant entered rehab following struggles with a two-year addiction to strong painkillers as a result of a knee operation.

Ant also stepped down from presenting Saturday Night Takeaway following his arrest for drink-driving and returned to rehab.