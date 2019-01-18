Coldest night of the winter sees temperatures plunge below minus 10

Thursday night was the coldest of the winter so far as temperatures plunged to as low as -10.7C (12.7F).

The double-digit low was recorded by the Met Office at Aboyne in Aberdeenshire, beating the previous mark of -10.5C (13.1F) recorded on January 3 in Braemar.

A yellow warning of ice and up to 3cm of snow along the east coast of England is in place until 10am while a yellow warning of hill snow in Wales is in place until 1pm.