- ITV Report
-
Denmark hires 50 new customs officers ahead of Brexit
Denmark has hired a team of 50 to help the country's services run smoothly when the UK departs from the EU.
The Danish Customs Agency says it has recruited new members of staff ahead of Brexit to deal with admin tasks and border duties.
Denmark already has a Brexit hotline to help Danes around Brexit, and will have increased border presence after the UK leaves the EU.
In a statement to ITV News, the Danish Customs Agency said that the officers are "already in place and read if a no-deal scenario is the outcome".
Theresa May has refused to rule out a no-deal Brexit, despite not being able to secure a majority for her deal.