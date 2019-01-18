Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un to meet for second summit

Donald Trump will hold a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un near the end of February, the White House has announced.

The announcement came after the US president met a North Korean envoy on Friday.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Mr Trump met for 90 minutes with Kim Yong Chol to discuss denuclearisation and a second summit.

She said the president looks forward to meeting with Kim at a location to be announced at a later date.

The two leaders held their first historic meeting last June in Singapore.

They reached a vague denuclearisation agreement, but little tangible progress has been made since.

So far, no details have been publicly released about how denuclearisation could occur.