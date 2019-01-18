- ITV Report
-
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un to meet for second summit
Donald Trump will hold a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un near the end of February, the White House has announced.
The announcement came after the US president met a North Korean envoy on Friday.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Mr Trump met for 90 minutes with Kim Yong Chol to discuss denuclearisation and a second summit.
She said the president looks forward to meeting with Kim at a location to be announced at a later date.
The two leaders held their first historic meeting last June in Singapore.
They reached a vague denuclearisation agreement, but little tangible progress has been made since.
So far, no details have been publicly released about how denuclearisation could occur.
Sanders played down fears that a second summit may produce few results again.
Speaking to reporters, she said: "We have continued to make progress, we're continuing to have conversations.
"The United States is going to continue to keep pressure and sanctions on North Korea until we seeing full and verified denuclearisation.
"We have had very good steps in good faith from the North Koreans in releasing the hostages and other moves.
"So we are going to continue those conversations so the president looks forward to his next meeting."
In May, North Korea released three American detainees and sent them home with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after his 90-minute meeting with the North Korean leader in Pyongyang.
Weeks later, Trump had his first, historic meeting with Mr Kim.
The North Korean emissary met earlier with Pompeo at a Washington hotel and they were reconvening after the White House meeting.
Mr Trump has spoken several times of having a second summit early this year and has exchanged multiple letters with Kim.