Duke of Edinburgh car crash road already under safety review

Safety concerns had been raised over a stretch of road where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a car crash.

The local council is due to consider plans for new safety measures on the section of the A149 on Friday, including lowering the speed limit from 60mph to 50mph and implementing an average speed monitoring system.

Philip, 97, was left "very shocked" and shaken when the Land Rover he was driving collided with a Kia as he drove near the Queen's Sandringham estate on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at the Babingley crossroads, where the B1439 meets the A149 - also called Queen Elizabeth Way - around seven miles north of King's Lynn.

Highways engineer Andrew Wadsworth told the Eastern Daily Press in October: "The A149 north of King's Lynn was identified as having a high rate of personal injury collisions during routine analysis of collisions on Norfolk's network."