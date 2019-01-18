Duke of Edinburgh's appearances since retirement

Prince Philip enjoys quiet 96th birthday celebrations. Credit: PA

The Duke of Edinburgh was unhurt when the Land Rover Freelander he was driving flipped over after being hit by another car near the Queen’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Thursday. Here is a timeline of Philip’s appearances since his retirement from public life in August 2017:

May 4, 2017

Buckingham Palace announces the duke is to retire. Tributes are paid to his years of royal duty.

May 10 and May 17

Days later, Prince Philip, then 95, is out and about carriage-driving at Windsor and at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

The Duke of Edinburgh at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Credit: PA

June 10

The duke celebrates his 96th birthday.

June 13

The Queen and Philip visit Slough railway station in Berkshire to mark the 175th anniversary of the first rail journey by a monarch.

The Duke of Edinburgh is saluted by a policeman as he and the Queen arrive at Slough station. Credit: PA

June 17

The duke helps the Queen mark her official 91st birthday at the annual Trooping the Colour parade.

Philip with the royal family at the 2017 Trooping the Colour parade Credit: PA

June 20

Philip spends the day at Royal Ascot, where temperatures are so sweltering that the dress code in the Royal Enclosure is relaxed for the first time. But that evening, he is admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London as a precautionary measure, for treatment for an infection arising from a pre-existing condition.

The Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen at Royal Ascot. Credit: PA

June 21

The duke misses the State Opening of Parliament and her son, the Prince of Wales, steps in to accompany the Queen.

The Queen and the Prince of Wales in the House of Lords for the State Opening of Parliament. Credit: PA

June 22

Philip is discharged from hospital after a two-night stay.

June 25

In his first public outing since being in hospital, the duke drives himself to the Royal Windsor Cup Final at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park.

August 2

On his final official engagement as he retires from public duties, Philip strides with ease around the forecourt of Buckingham Palace in the pouring rain, meeting Royal Marines.

November 11

The duke makes an appearance at the Royal Albert Hall for the Festival of Remembrance.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Philip and the Queen attend the annual Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall. Credit: PA

November 12

Philip joins the Queen as she watches from a balcony for the first time rather than laying a wreath at the Remembrance Sunday ceremony. Concerns are expressed for his health when he appears to lean against a pillar for support while standing during the Whitehall service.

The Duke of Edinburgh leaves the balcony following the annual Remembrance Sunday Service. Credit: PA

November 20

A week later, the duke is carriage driving at Windsor on the day of his platinum wedding anniversary, and he and the Queen celebrate in the evening with a party for more than 100 family and friends.

The Queen smiles at the Duke of Edinburgh on Horse Guards Parade during the annual Trooping the Colour parade. Credit: PA

December 21

The Queen and the duke travel by train from London to Norfolk for the start of their traditional Christmas break at Sandringham.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh alight from a train at King’s Lynn station in Norfolk ready for their Christmas break Credit: PA

December 25

The duke joins the royals at church, as Prince Harry’s bride-to-be, Meghan Markle, spends her first Christmas with the Windsors. Prince Philip attends Sunday church throughout his stay in Sandringham in January and early February.

The Duke of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arriving at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Christmas Day Credit: PA

March 22, 2018

Philip reportedly pulls out of a rare engagement with the Queen and Duke of York, marking Andrew’s new role as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, because he is under the weather.

March 29

Phillip misses the Maundy Thursday service with the Queen because of a problem with his hip.

April 1

The duke is not present at church in Windsor on Easter Sunday.

April 3

Philip is admitted to the King Edward VII’s Hospital ahead of a planned operation on his hip.

Police officers outside King Edward VII’s Hospital in London where the duke was admitted Credit: PA

April 4

The palace says the duke has had a successful hip replacement operation, and is progressing well, but will remain in hospital for several days. "He is comfortable and in good spirits," says a spokeswoman.

April 13

Philip leaves hospital, waving to the media as he is driven away to Windsor Castle to recuperate.

May 11

The duke makes his first public appearance since convalescing after his surgery when he is seen at the wheel of his Land Rover Freelander, chatting to the Queen, at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Philip talking to the Queen at the the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 2018 Credit: PA

May 19

Philip walks unaided as he attends the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding in Windsor.

The Duke of Edinburgh with the Queen and the Earl of Wessex at Harry and Meghan’s wedding Credit: PA

June 10

Philip turns 97.

October 11

Buckingham Palace tweets a photo of the duke meeting the Head of the Royal Australian Electrical and Mechanical Engineers at Windsor Castle.

October 12

Philip attends the wedding of his granddaughter Princess Eugenie.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh leave after the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle Credit: PA

November 14

Philip joins the Queen at a glittering private black-tie party held for the Prince of Wales on his 70th birthday at Buckingham Palace, where the monarch pays tribute to their eldest son on behalf of them both.

December 19

The duke is seen being driven to Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s annual Christmas lunch.

December 25

Philip misses the royals’ traditional Christmas Day outing to church but is said to be good health.

January 17, 2019