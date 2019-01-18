Final copies of Yellow Pages delivered after more than half a century

Yellow Pages will be delivered for the last time today, as the household name is going out of print.

After more than half a century, the final editions of the once essential guide are being delivered in Brighton - the city where its original print run was handed out.

The book filled with business numbers has adorned Britain's sideboards since 1966. The brand soon became a household name - gaining a reputation for being the place to go to find local businesses and services.

It had 104 editions, each tailored the specific areas of the UK.