Philip shocked but not hurt in crash while driving near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh was left “very shocked” and shaken following a car crash, but walked away unhurt after his vehicle overturned. Philip, 97, was driving a Land Rover when the accident involving a Kia happened near the Queen’s Sandringham Estate, resulting in the driver of the car and her female passenger needing hospital treatment. Norfolk Police confirmed both drivers were breathalysed and the tests proved negative. There was also a baby in the Kia, according to witness Roy Warne, 75, who told The Sun that the Land Rover “came across the A149 like a somersault. It was turning on its side over and over”. He added: “It was frightening to see a powerful car rolling like that.

“I rushed to the other car — there was smoke coming out as if it may explode. There was a baby in the back seat screaming.” He described how he helped Philip out of the vehicle, adding: “He stood up and was unharmed but was obviously very shocked.” Norfolk Police would not confirm whether there was a baby in the Kia. The force said officers were called to the A149 at Sandringham just before 3pm on Thursday after a Land Rover and a Kia were involved in a collision.

The scene near to the Sandringham Estate Credit: Sam Russell/PA

“The male driver of the Land Rover was uninjured. The female driver of the Kia suffered cuts while the female passenger sustained an arm injury, both requiring hospital treatment,” the force said. “We can confirm both casualties from the Kia have been treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn and have since been discharged. “The road remained open and both vehicles were recovered a short time later. “It is force policy to breath test drivers involved in collisions. We can confirm both drivers were breath tested and provided negative readings.”

Credit: PA Graphics

The crash happened at the Babingley crossroads on a stretch of the A149 which runs between the town of King’s Lynn and the north Norfolk coast. It is single carriageway and has a 60mph speed limit. A turning off the A149 to the east leads to the village of West Newton, and a private estate road to the west leads past St Felix Chapel, a British Orthodox church. A wing mirror surrounded by shattered glass and broken plastic was left on the side of the Hunstanton-bound carriageway after the two vehicles were recovered, with tyre tracks across the verge. A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman confirmed the duke was driving when the accident happened. She added: “He saw a doctor as a precaution and the doctor confirmed he was not injured.”

The scene where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident Credit: Sam Russell/PA