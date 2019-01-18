Police officer who killed black teenager in Chicago gets nearly seven years

A US judge has sentenced former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke to nearly seven years in prison over the 2014 shooting death of black teenager Laquan McDonald.

Judge Vincent Gaughan’s sentence of six years and nine months in prison Friday came a day after another judge acquitted three other officers of trying to cover up the shooting to protect Van Dyke.

Van Dyke shot McDonald 16 times, including after the 17-year-old was on the ground and barely moving.