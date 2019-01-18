Repair times for most severe potholes vary from minutes to several days

The fastest councils in Britain aim to fill severe potholes within minutes – but others take more than a day, new figures show. Analysis by motoring research charity the RAC Foundation found that Cumbria, Flinstshire and South Lanarkshire try to act “immediately” to repair road defects which pose the greatest safety risk to drivers and riders.

Credit: PA Graphics

Harrow Council has a target repair time of half an hour, while a further 16 councils aim to patch things up within an hour. The most common response time is two hours, with 79 local authorities looking to patch up their roads within this period. Coventry City Council has the longest target time for severe pothole repairs, aiming to respond within five days. Response times are influenced by how many miles of road a council has to manage and the size of the council area.

