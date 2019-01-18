Ryanair issues profit warning as lower winter fares bite

Ryanair has issued a profit warning as it counts the cost of lower than expected airfares through winter. The airline blames a lack of capacity for short-haul flights over Europe for the drop in revenue for its turbulent performance.

The Ireland-based budget airline said it anticipates it could make 2 billion euros (£122 million) less than it earlier anticipated. It said winter fares are expected it fall by 7%, a much greater fall than the previously touted 2%.

Last year, Ryanair booked profit of 1.45 billion euros (£1.2 billion) and the downgrade represents the second warning in quick succession.