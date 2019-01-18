The Royal Rota: Meghan reveals her due date and new patronages - and the royal events ahead in 2019

This is The Royal Rota - our digital series where ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship discusses the big stories about the Royal Family with the journalists who cover them.

In this episode, Chris and ITV News Royal Producer Lizzie Robinson are joined by the Daily Mirror's Royal Editor Russell Myers to talk about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's trip to Birkenhead where Meghan revealed her due date to a member of the public. They also discuss the announcement of the four charities she is to become a patron of.

In what has been a busy month so far for the royals, the panel take a look at what the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been up to, as well as looking ahead to what's ahead in the royal calendar for 2019.

This episode was recorded before the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a car crash in Sandringham on Thursday. You can find the latest news on Prince Philip here.